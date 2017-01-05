NTU panel accused of going easy on president

By Sun Hsin Hsuan -- Professors from various universities on Wednesday questioned the credibility of a panel tasked with probing the largest academic scandal in recent years, involving several professors and the president of National Taiwan University (NTU).

"The panel charged with the investigation of the president of NTU currently merely comprises five to seven members selected from within the school, and is convened by the dean of NTU's College of Medicine," NTU Department of Psychology professor Hwang Kwang-kuo (黃光國) said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Given the subordinate relationship these inspectors have with the president, it is very hard for the public to believe that the results the panel is expected to deliver in mid-January will be fair," Hwang said.

Lawyer Hsu Kuang-hua (許光華) suggested that the academic ethics investigation panel should comprise experts from outside the school, preferably from the Academia Sinica (中研院).

In their defense, the NTU's Secretary-General Lin Ta-te (林達德) said that the investigation report conducted by the panel would be reviewed by a special seven-member committee, in which five members would be from outside the school.

"The first investigation panel's mission is to lay out the facts, while the special committee will scrutinize the report the former conducted," Lin said, adding that the school would not intervene with the second-stage review process.

The results are expected to go public by mid-January, along with an official announcement, Lin said.

Regarding whether names of the committee members would be released to the public, Lin said that "details like this will be left for the committee to make the final call."

The professors at Wednesday's press conference were among those figures who led the nationwide education reform movement in 2003.

'Kingdom of piracy'

National Cheng Chi University Department of Education professor Chou Chu-ing (周祝瑛) called into question a systematic failure in the nation's academic environment.

"Leading education authorities and institutions don't know how to evaluate a professor without adhering to the Science Citation Index (SCI) or the (SSCI) Social Science Citation Index, which encourages professors to pursue the production of a large quantity of academic papers," Chou said, resulting in the long-standing phenomenon of fabricating materials to reach higher production numbers, or getting co-authored in others' papers without actually doing any work.

"The country will bear the reputation as a 'kingdom of pirating papers' if the government fails to make fundamental changes institutionally."

"We're like a factory of manufacturing research papers," Chou said.

The comment came amid a sentiment of distrust towards the academic field after NTU Professor Kuo Min-liang (郭明良) was accused of fabricating materials in his team's research paper late last year. Several violations against academic ethics were exposed, among which was a research paper co-authored by NTU President Yang Pan-chyr (楊畔池).

Bribery accusations were also leveled against Kuo and a colleague with whom he exchanged large amounts of money. Kuo resigned as NTU professor in December as prosecutors continued to probe the reasons behind the mass financial exchange.

The public called on NTU President Yang to resign and to take responsibility for the scandal.