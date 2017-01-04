New "modus vivendi” needed to maintain cross-strait status quo: U.S. think tank

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The National Committee on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP), a U.S. think tank has recommended new measures be taken to maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait in a report released today.

Citing that stability and the reduction of cross-Strait tensions were in the interests of both the U.S. and Taiwan, NCAFP's report called on clearer policies from Washington to maintain the cross-Strait status quo and that such measures would also serve to reassure America's allies in the region as a whole.

The report also recommended that the U.S. continue its support for Taiwan's democratization and its participation in international organizations as part of the new policy of the incoming Trump administration. It noted however that these steps needed to be taken cautiously in consideration of potential retaliation from Beijing.

Penned by Evans Revere, a former U.S. state department official, the report also analyzes U.S.-China relations, the "One China" policy, North Korea and other developments in the east Asian region.

Rosemary DiCarlo, president of the think tank, completed a two week, four city tour in December, spanning Taipei, Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo which included a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Lin Chuan.