Executive Yuan 'extremely dissatisfied' by industry criticism

In a strongly worded response, the Executive Yuan struck back at criticism from an industry leader on a new workweek law.

The Executive Yuan expressed "extremely regret and dissatisfaction" that the Tsai Lien-sheng (蔡練生), secretary general of the Chinese National Federation of Industries (CNFI), suggested that the new workweek policy was a lose-lose situation, the Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said on Tuesday.

Hsu described Tsai's comment as "crazy talk" that was extremely irresponsible and showed a lack concern for laborers.

He said that industry and business groups had wished for the law to be passed as soon as possible, pointing out that the CNFI Chairman Rock Hsu (許勝雄) said on Dec. 2 that he supported the new workweek bill pushed forward by the Democratic Progressive Party and had called for lawmakers to pass it.

Hsu said that the government conducts an in-depth exchange of views with the relevant groups before the implementation of all its policies.

The government had communicated with laborers and employers concerning the labor policy: At the time, business groups all expressed approval of the government's proposal, yet now business leaders such as Tsai were criticizing the law without consideration of the workers and contradicting their previous stance on the law, Hsu said.

These comments have greatly hurt laborers, he said, adding that it was puzzling that the CNFI secretary-general was contradicting the earlier remarks of the CNFI chairman.