Beware norovirus over Lunar New Year: CDC Tweet TAIPEI -- A major epidemic of norovirus is likely in Taiwan later this month, around the time of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warned Tuesday, noting that there has been a recent spike in viral gastroenteritis in recent weeks. CDC Deputy Director-General Luo I-chun (羅一鈞) said that winter is the prevalent season for viral gastroenteritis in Taiwan, with norovirus being the most common cause. Over the past four weeks, 34 clusters of infectious diarrhea have been reported around Taiwan, 97 percent of which were linked to norovirus, according to the CDC. Last week alone, there were 4,000 new cases of people seeking treatment at outpatient clinics or in emergency rooms for acute diarrhea, Luo said. Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE Refunds available for scandal-hit book NEXT ARTICLE Price hikes “inevitable” : Premier