Refunds available for scandal-hit book

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The publisher of the scandal-hit "Wansei Back Home" (灣生回家) announced Tuesday that it would accept returns of the book for an exchange or full refund.

Yuan-Liou Publishing (遠流出版) also said it would stop printing the book, which had already sold more than 50,000 copies.

Award-winning writer Chen Hsuan-ju (陳宣儒), also known as Tanaka Mika, admitted last week to pretending to be a descendant of Japanese settlers in order to make her book "more appealing to readers."

In a lengthy statement exceeding a thousand words, Yuan-Liou Publishing denied knowledge of Chen's falsehood prior to her book's publication and said that "the degree of damage and heartbreak the company is enduring is greater than what the readers are feeling now."

"For those who purchased Chen's books but remain suspicious toward the content due to the author's integrity issue, the company is willing to accept returns or the exchange of other books at equivalent prices," the statement read.

Chen's book "Wansei Back Home," which won the 2015 Golden Tripod Awards from the Culture Ministry, hit shelves after a documentary by the same name was released in October 2015.

'Protagonists' stories are real'

In a post on the social networking site Facebook, the documentary's director Huang Ming-zheng (黃銘正) attempted to distance his work from the troubled writer, saying that while Chen was one of the documentary's investors, "she had no participation in the filming process."

"Many in the public believed that the film was based on the book, but that's not true!" Huang wrote.

"Part of the book included translated transcripts from interviews with Japanese settlers (that we had conducted) for the film," Huang said, reiterating that "the people we've filmed really exist — this I can assure you."

Huang accused Chen of modifying his photograph collection of Japanese settlers for her book without his consent.

"Regardless of whether Chen's (Japanese) identity is real, the protagonists' stories were real," Huang said.