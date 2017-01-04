TransAsia union urges boss to attend talks

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- TransAsia Airways (復興航空) labor union members protested outside the carrier's parent company Tuesday, demanding airline Chairman Vincent Lin (林明昇) attend the fifth round of labor negotiations slated for Friday.

"The Lin family should take full responsibility for the airline's sudden shutdown," union consultant Lin Chia-wei (林佳瑋) said while announcing that union members would take turns in staging an overnight sit-in outside the headquarters of Goldsun Group (國產實業) — the parent company of the troubled airline.

The sit-in began Tuesday and would continue through Friday or until the chairman promised to attend Friday's talks and to meet with the employees and pay up, Lin Chia-wei said.

Labor union Deputy Director Pang Min-yi (龐閔憶) said that based on TransAsia's financial reports, the company should still have NT$5 billion in net capital after deducting its outstanding debts to creditors.

"This NT$5 billion should be used to pay back employees and smaller investors before going to the bigger investors, many of whom were members of the Lin family," Pang said.

The smaller investors hold approximately 15 percent of the company, while the major ones hold the rest, with the Lin family alone retaining at least 46.79 percent, Pang said.

"In other words, at least NT$2.4 billion of the NT$5 billion of company money will go back to the Lin family," Pang said, demanding that the Lins compensate the workers and small investors with these funds.

The union demanded that the airline provide an additional 2.5 months' salary as compensation for union members whose average monthly salary was higher than NT$45,800 and an additional 3 months for those below that amount.

Furthermore, every union member should get another NT$300,000 compensation, Pang said.

Asked whether it was unfair for non-union members to be excluded, Pang said that the terms were "reasonable" because union members had "spent their time and fought hard for a better severance package for all."