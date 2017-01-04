Japan ties 'brought to next level'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Japan's top envoy to Taiwan said Tuesday the name changing of its de facto embassy to include the word "Taiwan" was intended to bring the sides' already cordial bilateral relations to the next level.

Speaking during a ceremony to mark the change of the Japan Interchange Association to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, association head Mikio Numata (沼田幹夫) said two-way ties had seen significant enhancement over the 40-plus years since the establishment of the body in 1972.

The association represents Japanese interests in Taipei in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

However, Numata said that despite the close ties, a survey conducted in 2016 showed that only 14 percent of Taiwanese people knew of the existence and function of the association.

"The name change to put both 'Taiwan' and 'Japan' in the association's official title is expected to raise the Taiwanese public's awareness of the organization," he said.

Numata also said that the new logo — which features cherry blossoms and plum blossoms above the words "Taiwan" and "Japan," respectively — was meant to reflect the deep connection and mutual trust between the two sides.

The cherry blossom is Japan's national flower while the plum blossom the national flower of the R.O.C.

Chiou I-jen (邱義仁), chairman of the Association of East Asian Relations (AEAR, 亞東關係協會), the Japanese association's Taiwanese counterpart, said during the ceremony that the name change "goes beyond a symbolic move — or it would not have taken decades to accomplish."

Chiou also expressed hope that the new name would start a new page in Taiwan-Japan relations.

Tuesday's ceremony was also attended by Vice Foreign Minister Leo Lee.

Beijing Protests

The association announced last week it was changing its name, effective Jan. 1, in a move hailed by the Taiwan government as a positive sign for bilateral relations and one that reflected the substance of the association's function in Taiwan.

The association was formed in December 1972 and functioned as a de facto embassy in Taiwan after Tokyo broke official diplomatic relations with Taipei in favor of Beijing. It is headquartered in Tokyo and maintains branch offices in Taipei and Kaohsiung.

The association's Taiwanese counterpart is the AEAR, a quasi-official organization set up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to handle bilateral affairs in the absence of official ties.

Following the name change of the association, lawmakers are also calling for the AEAR to change its title as soon as possible to include the countries' names. In response, MOFA said it would consider the proposal.

The Japanese decision drew criticism from Beijing, which expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the move and called on Japan to uphold the "one China" policy.