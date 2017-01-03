News
Price hikes "inevitable” : Premier

The China Post news staff
January 3, 2017, 12:00 pm TWN
TAIPEI -- Premier Lin Chuan admitted in a recent interview that cost increases were inevitable after the government enacted labor amendments to institute a five day work week.

In an interview with the local China Times, the premier said that new workweek rules (known commonly as 一例一休) would improve working conditions. Lin added that the government goal is to encourage companies to maintain production by either hiring more workers or increasing overtime pay.

"It is inevitable that these changes will increase costs," Lin said.

Lin expressed hope that the law's provisions for increased overtime pay would either spur companies to increase employment or give existing workers more rest time.

Already, the new rules have triggered cost increases from restaurant chains to medical clinics. Uni-President and Family Mart, two major convenience store chain operators in Taiwan denied that their stores would be closing over the weekends in response to the regulations.

