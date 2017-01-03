News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 3, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

No visitors allowed after Thursday

CNA
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
This undated photo shows the Chiaming Lake (嘉明湖), now Taiwan's second highest mountainous lake (3,310 meters above sea level). Dubbed "Angel's Tears," the lake will be blocked off from visitors for three months starting Jan. 5 to allow the flora and fauna to recover from the impact of tourism.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PREVIOUS ARTICLE
'I'm not here'
NEXT ARTICLE
'I'm not here'
Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search