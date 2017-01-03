|
No visitors allowed after Thursday
CNA
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
This undated photo shows the Chiaming Lake (嘉明湖), now Taiwan's second highest mountainous lake (3,310 meters above sea level). Dubbed "Angel's Tears," the lake will be blocked off from visitors for three months starting Jan. 5 to allow the flora and fauna to recover from the impact of tourism.
