Declassified Chiang Kai-shek documents to be put online
CNA
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Some 260,000 documents related to late Republic of China President Chiang Kai-shek will be made available to the public later this year after they have been declassified, said Academia Historica, which is planning to publish them on its website.
The online publication of the documents is part of Academia Historica's efforts to digitize and update its search system.
The new system will be launched on Jan. 5 with the initial publication of 50,000 documents pertaining to Chiang, which will be accessible free of charge on the website of the country's top national archive.
The remaining documents will be declassified and put into the system over time with the goal of digitizing and releasing all 260,000 by the end of April, said Academia Historica, which under the Presidential Office.
|
