Web platform planned to let citizens initiate bills: official

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Legislative Yuan plans to conduct a trial run of an online platform that allows R.O.C. citizens to initiate bills, a top administration official said Monday.

The program is a step toward realizing the goal of a "people's parliament," said Lin Chih-chia, secretary-general of the lawmaking body.

Lin said the bill initiation platform would be open to the public soon after a ruling and opposition caucuses reach a consensus on operation details.

Lin said the platform would be launched sometime in the next legislative session, which is slated to open soon after the Lunar New Year holiday ends in early February.

10,000 Endorsements

According to a preliminary plan, once an online initiative gains over 10,000 endorsements, Lin's office sends it to all the legislative causes for consideration.

The caucuses can then decide whether to hold public hearings on the initiative or to immediately turn the initiative into a bill that undergoes the formal legislative process, according to the preliminary proposal.

Live Webcast of Cross-Party Negotiations

Another project is the live-streaming of Legislature's cross-party negotiations, which had its maiden run on Dec. 13, 2016 and will be conducted regularly in future legislative sessions.

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan said earlier that opening a webcast channel to the public helps return the Legislature to the citizens and restores their confidence in the lawmaking body's ability.

'Weak confidence in the Legislature'

"Lack of information transparency is one of the major reasons behind people's weak confidence in the legislature. So we have to 'open all the windows' of the Legislative Yuan," Su said after opening the webcast.

'Black box operations'

Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said the Legislative Yun had previously been criticized for engaging in "black box operations" or "closed-door cross-party negotiations.

"The greater the transparency of the (cross-party) negotiations, the better they will be," Ker said.