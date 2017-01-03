Air Force could take charge of missile system: MND

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has said it is considering placing its Air Defense Missile Command under the command of the Air Force, as part of a streamlining effort.

The command is currently an independent unit which answers directly to the MND.

Missiles placed under the command's authority include the locally built Tien Kung-series surface-to-air missile system, Hawk and the Patriot PAC-3 missile system.

The MND's comments on Monday come after a local media report suggested the change could be made as early as March.

The move is intended to streamline the R.O.C. Armed Forces' command system to allow for a swifter response to enemy threats, the Chinese-language United Evening News said.

The Air Force already has command over the Skyguard integrated air defense system through its Air Defense Artillery Command.

Skyguard consists of modified AIM-7M/SPARROW AAM and 35 mm AAA gun

The Air Defense Missile Command and Air Defense Artillery Command are expected to be consolidated into a single command, the report said.

If the change is made as expected, it will be the third time the military has altered the command structure of the Air Defense Missile Command.

The command was originally listed under the R.O.C. Army before the military decided to move it to the current MND unit during the tenure of former President Chen Shui-bian.

Yen Ming, defense minister during the Ma Ying-jeou administration, had proposed moving the command to a unit under the Air Force as part of a military streamlining project.

The streamlining project, titled Yong Ku, was launched in 2015 and would have reduced to the number of serving military personnel to below 200,000 by the end of 2019.

The downsizing plan, however, was suspended after running into opposition from lawmakers.