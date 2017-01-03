News
Thailand, Taiwan cooperate to bust drug-smuggling ring: CIB

The China Post news staff
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Cooperation between police in Taiwan and Thailand led to the bust of a local heroin-smuggling ring, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has announced.

Four suspects, including a chief suspect surnamed Wu (吳), allegedly ran the drug-smuggling ring in Yunlin County.

They were arrested during a raid conducted by the police on Dec. 28, the CIB said in a statement.

Police seized 32.95 grams of heroin, 25.5 grams of methamphetamine and NT$357,500 in cash during the raid of the ring's headquarters.

The bust was the result of a joint effort between police in Taiwan and Thailand. Police in Thailand tipped of their counterparts in Taiwan that the suspects planned to smuggle the drugs into Taiwan, according to the CIB.

Wu's ring had allegedly been operating in Yunlin for "some time" providing locals with prohibited substances smuggled in from Thailand, the CIB said.

On Sept. 29, Thai police arrested one of Wu's suspected accomplices in Pattaya.

The accomplice allegedly hid drugs in souvenirs at a gift shop in the Thai resort city.

