'I'm not here'
CNA
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
CNA -- A stall that reportedly hawks fried mullet maw for NT$1,680 a plate is shown in Liuohe Tourist Night Market in Kaohsiung. Consumer protection officials inspected the nightmarket yesterday and found the stand closed in an apparent move to avoid the inspectors.
