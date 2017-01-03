News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 3, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Talk of the town

CNA
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
CNA -- Tourists walk to see Takeshi Tree (金城武樹) on Brown Avenue of Chihshang Township in Taitung, Monday, Jan. 2. Over the New Year long weekend, the tree drew approximately 20,000 visitors, who packed the avenue and nearby illegal parking lots with vehicles. The tree, named after popular Taiwanese-Japanese actor Takeshi Kaneshiro, became a famous tourist attraction after he shot a coffee ad film there.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search