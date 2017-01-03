New organization wants to change the world through eating

TAIPEI -- The newly formed Taiwan Association for Food Education (TAFE) said Monday it will work in the new year to promote local and seasonal produce, provide food education for children, and improve the physical and mental health of people in Taiwan.

"Food is a necessity for human survival," the association said and it called for "changing the world through eating."

The association, founded last October, counts among its members Wu Pao-chun (吳寶春), who won the master baker title at the 2010 Bakery Masters competition in Paris, and Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), a photographer who directed the 2013 documentary "Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above."

Writer Chang Ta-chuen (張大春) is one of its board directors, and the association's chairman is Huang Chao-hui (黃兆徽), a former reporter and documentary director.

The association said its main areas of emphasis will be food education, food safety, culinary culture and environmental education to promote the physical and psychological health of Taiwan's citizens.

The association plans to start a "Friday cooking night" activity, in which members of the public will be asked to cook a dish in person every week.

It also plans to organize talks on food education, parties where people eat together, and mini-tours on local agricultural produce.

The association also said it will promote interaction between agricultural producers and consumers.