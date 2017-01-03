Bank blamed after pension payments to veterans delayed

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A local bank's negligence hascreated a delay in the pension payments of some retired military personnel, Public Service Pension Fund Management Board (公務人員退休撫卹基金管理委員會) said Monday, a day after some veterans complained that they had not received the money.

Pension for retired military personnel is wired each year in two installments, with the first on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 1, many veterans complained that they had not received the money.

They expressed concern that their pensions had been canceled without warning as part of the government's ongoing pension reform efforts, which is expected to significantly cut their retirement benefits.

No Pension Cuts (Yet)

In response, the Public Service Pension Fund Management Board said in a released statement that it had already wired the money to Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), the bank responsible for pension distribution.

Tsai Feng-ching (蔡豐清), deputy chairman of the fund management board, told local media the bank said it had already wired all the pensions to designated accounts of veterans before 2 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The bank said that due to "settings in its computer system," some time may be needed before it could wire the benefit to every pensioner's account, the statement said.

For more information, the board said veterans could call the Taiwan Cooperative Bank's hotline at (0800) 033175, (02) 2331-9370 or (04) 2227-3131 for more information.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in June announced the formation of a national pension reform committee under the Presidential Office tasked with reforming Taiwan's nearly bankrupt retirement pension system.

The proposed reforms are facing strong protests from retired public servants and veterans, who believe their pensions and subsidies will suffer a significant cut.