What winter?
CNA
January 3, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- People lounge around in Huashan park in fair weather on Monday, Jan. 2. At the start of the new year, Taipei City is seeing comfortable weather that has allowed people to come outside and engage in various outdoor activities.
