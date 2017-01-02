Snapshots

CNA -- Bikinis and a birth: Taiwan rings in 2017.

1. A window view from a Mandarin Airlines flight capturing the first rays of daylight of 2017, Sunday. The plane was flying on Taiwan's eastern seaboard and registered the sighting at 6:23 a.m.

2. Parents show off their newborn New Year's baby at Taipei's Heping Hospital, Sunday. The couple's son arrived around 4 a.m., and was as of press time the only birth registered on New Year's Day in the city's network of public hospitals. Taipei recorded 11 newborns on New Year's Day in 2015, and four in 2016.

3. Revelers decked out in patriotic bikinis gather by the shores of the Tamsui River in New Taipei, Sunday. This flag-raising event, one of many held throughout Taiwan, was greeted enthusiastically with many recording the event on their smartphones.