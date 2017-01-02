|
International Edition
Monday
January, 2, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Perfect match
AP
January 2, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
Rio Olympics women's table tennis team bronze medalist Ai Fukuhara, right, of Japan and Taiwanese Olympic table tennis player Chiang Hung-Chieh smile at each other as they pose for the media during a press conference before their wedding reception in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mass rally demands marriage equality
2
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
3
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
4
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
5
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
6
Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire
7
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
8
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
9
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
10
Yang Dai-kang to sign four-year one billion yen deal with Japanese team: report