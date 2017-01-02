Tsai opts for bands over speech at New Year's flag raising

TAIPEI -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday did away with speaking on the morning of New Year's Day and instead listened to the playing of music bands as part of the head of state's public marking of the New Year.

At a New Year's Day flag-hoisting ceremony that has now become a tradition observed by four presidents, Tsai and Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) stepped out of the Presidential Office at 06:16 a.m. to join the hundreds of citizens already gathered on the open space in front of the building.

They sang the national anthem together with 45 model soldiers from various armed forces units recently commended for their distinguished performance over the course of 2016.

The flag-hoisting was followed by the performance of drummers of the Ministry of National Defense Symphony Orchestra and Fire Ex., a punk music band best known for writing a song for the student-led anti-government Sunflower Movement in 2014.

In addition to government officials and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) also went to the outdoor ceremony despite having sprained his right ankle when exercising the previous day and having to wear a walking brace.

He sang the national anthem and saluted the flag with other citizens in a spot far way from where Tsai and other officials were standing.

Ma and his predecessors Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) regularly attended the New Year's Day flag-hoisting ceremony when they were in office.

The ceremony was always followed by an indoor gathering of top officials and a speech by the president.