Taiwan could face health care shortage over Lunar New Year

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Health Ministry is working to prevent manpower shortages at hospitals during Lunar New Year — an imminent possibility due to recently implemented workweek regulations.

The passage of amendments to the Labor Standards Act late last year put in place requirements that prevent most employees from working beyond six consecutive days.

The new labor law also institutes sharp pay increases for overtime work, and has sent some hospitals scrambling to meet their manpower needs.

Yang Han-chuan, president of the Taiwan Hospital Association says that the new labor amendments would make it hard for hospitals to fill their work schedules over the upcoming long holiday.

He said that clinics and hospitals were likely to reduce available appointment slots, creating a health care gap that could prove problematic for small towns, though emergency room services were not expected to be affected.

Shih Chung-Liang, director of the Health Ministry's medical affairs bureau, said that the new labor amendments would give doctors, nurses and other hospital staff much-needed respite over the holidays.

Shih called for greater understanding from the public on the plight of medical personnel.

Local media have reported that area clinics and hospitals were adjusting to the rules by increasing registration fees and copayment amounts.

In the Taichung area alone, anywhere from 30 to 50 percent of clinics intend to hike their registration fees or to reduce opening hours.

Tseng Hsin-chan of the R.O.C. Medical Clinics Association said that currently 80 percent of Taichung area clinics were open on Saturdays, with close to 20 percent remaining open even on Sundays. He expects those numbers to drop in response to the new regulations.

He said Taiwanese tended to avoid hospital stays during the Lunar New Year, but that the Health Ministry would communicate with medical associations to ensure that local needs were met and would look into reports of a large-scale cost increase.