A salute to Leia

AP
January 2, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
Fans with lightsabers hold an event to mourn actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies, in Taipei on Saturday, Dec. 31. Fisher died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

