Award-winning author says she lied about identity

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Award-winning writer Chen Hsuan-ju (陳宣儒), also known as Tanaka Mika, has confessed to lying about being a descendant of early Japanese settlers in Taiwan, her publisher said on Sunday.

Chen is the author of award-winning non-fiction book "Wansei Back Home" (灣生回家) — a compilation of personal stories of Japanese settlers in Taiwan and their descendants, which purportedly included Chen herself.

The work was later adapted into a documentary that hit the big screen in October 2015 to critical acclaim.

In an online statement on Sunday, Yuan-Liou Publishing (遠流出版) founder Wang Jung-wen (王榮文) said that the author had admitted to "fabricating her identity."

According to the statement, Chen confessed last Friday to pretending to be the descendant of Japanese settlers in Taiwan who had arrived during the colonial period before World War II.

A Phantom Kindergarten

Chen had claimed to be a third-generation descendant of these Japanese settlers, and the documentary showed her living with her grandmother — a first-generation settler — in Japan until she was 6 years old.

Last week, history experts questioned the credibility of Chen's claims after a Japanese reporter claimed that the kindergarten she supposedly attended in Japan had not existed at the time.

Chen had initially denied the allegations but then apologized to her publisher in person, according to Wang's statement.

In an apology statement, Chen said that she was born and raised by her Taiwanese family in Greater Kaohsiung.

Not Her Real Grandmother

"The grandmother I claimed to have in the documentary was a lady I ran into at the train station when I was a senior high school student," Chen explained in her apology.

Chen said that the elderly woman had treated her like her own because Chen resembled the woman's daughter, who had died during childbirth.

Chen reiterated that while her identity may be fabricated, the other stories about Japanese settlers and their descendants were true.

The documentary covered the stories of more than 20 Japanese settlers and their Taiwan-born families, their attachment to the land and the people, as well as their sufferings and inability to fit in back home after Japan lost World War II.

"Please trust that the Japanese settlers' feelings for Taiwan and its people were real. Do not let my personal problem demolish that," Chen said.

Award Retraction?

The Culture Ministry will consider retracting Chen's Golden Tripod Award for "Wansei Back Home," which she received in 2015, officials said.

The judges of the 2015 Golden Tripod Awards will convene to discuss rescinding the award if publishing experts conclude that the identity of the author has an impact on the value of the work, officials said.

Wang of Yuan-Liou Publishing said Sunday that the book had sold more than 50,000 copies, but that the company may stop printing.

Wang said that he did not blame Chen's editor at the publishing house for failing to double-check Chen's identity, because "a publishing company's editors give authors full respect over their private matters."

Copies already printed will not be recalled "because the book and the stories themselves made no mistakes," Wang said.