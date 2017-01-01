Happy New Year: Formosa announces fuel price hike for next week

TAIPEI -- Formosa Petrochemical Corp., a privately owned fuel supplier in Taiwan, said on Saturday that it will raise gasoline and diesel prices next week, mainly due to an uptrend in international crude oil prices.

The expectation that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC nations will soon begin cutting production pushed up international crude oil prices over the past week, Formosa Petrochemical said in a statement.

The crude oil price hike has led Formosa Petrochemical to increase gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.4 (US$0.012) per liter for next week, starting from 1 a.m. on Monday.

After the adjustment, fuel prices at Formosa Petrochemical gas stations islandwide will rise to NT$22.7 per liter for super diesel, NT$25.2 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$26.7 per liter for 95 unleaded and NT$29 per liter for 98 unleaded.

The company's main competitor, state-owned CPC Corp, Taiwan, is expected to announce similar price adjustments at noon on Sunday, with the changes coming into effect at midnight.