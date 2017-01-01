|
'I'll be back'
CNA
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
Entertainment duo Haozi (浩子), right, and A-hsiang (阿翔) pose during a rehearsal for a year-end countdown party in Tainan on Saturday evening, Dec. 31. Haozi told reporters that he would soon take a trip around the world with his family members before rejoining A-hsiang.
