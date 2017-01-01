'Nazi rally' remarks 'show envoy unfit for job'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Foreign Affairs Minister Francisco Lung-lien Ou (歐鴻鍊) has slammed Taiwan's incumbent representative to Germany, Jhy-wey Hsieh (謝志偉), as being extremely unfit for the post, accusing him of politicizing the recent controversy over students dressing as Nazis for a mock rally.

A a press conference hosted by the National Policy Foundation, Ou said that Hsieh is a representative of the Republic of China in Taiwan — not the ruling Democrat Progressive Party (DPP).

"He failed to recognize his own capacity and lacked professional diplomatic knowledge and training, and made undesirable and ridiculous remarks about the incident, seriously abusing his post as a diplomat," Ou said.

Ou was referring to remarks Hsieh made on Facebook saying that a key reason the student Nazi incident at a Hsinchu City high school occurred was that "the spirits of Nazism still exist in Taiwan."

Hsieh also noted that "some people in Taiwan using the national flags of the R.O.C. to threaten others is a typical act of Nazism."

Ou said that Hsieh is now no longer a professor, a TV host or a representative of the DPP.

"Without recognizing well his current capacity as the R.O.C. government's representative to Germany, Hsieh failed to fulfill his duty as a government representative and strive for national interests. Instead, he was acting to safeguard the interests of the DPP," Ou said.

'Deviation from diplomatic protocol'

Hsieh's deviation from normal diplomatic protocol reflected his lack of professional knowledge and training, and highlighted the fact that political figures are not suitable for diplomatic jobs, as their minds are more suited to orchestrating political maneuvers, Ou said.

In any country featuring party politics, competition among the different political parties is natural, he said.

"But it would be an international joke for a diplomat, such as Hsieh, to conduct a political maneuver regarding domestic affairs on the diplomatic stage," Ou said.

'Lack of discipline'

The former foreign minister also accused Hsieh of lacking discipline, saying that he had turned a deaf ear when Foreign Minister David Lee warned him to mind his words in his capacity as a government representative to Germany.

"Maybe Hsieh thinks that he has President Tsai Ing-wen or the ruling DPP standing behind him. But a diplomat should have a peaceful mind and strong reasoning ability — instead of bearing resentment in mind and a revengeful tongue — in order to fulfill his or her duty well," Ou said.

Tsai Urged to Reconsider Hsieh's Post

The foreign minister suggested that Tsai consider whether Hsieh should be kept in his current post.

The "Nazi rally" incident occurred on Dec. 24 when students of Kuang Fu High School donned Nazi uniforms and brandished swastika flags in a school-approved parade.

Israel's representative office to Taiwan was swift to condemn the event.

Tsai and the school each issued statements apologizing for the event, and the school's principal, Cheng Hsiao-ming, resigned to take responsibility for the poor supervision that was blamed for leading to the event.

Israel called for the government to initiate programs to teach students about the Holocaust, saying that schools should encourage tolerance and understanding among people.