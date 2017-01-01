Gov't says Chinese tourist visits down 36%

By Yuan-Ming Chiao -- Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan fell over 36 percent year on year since the new government took power in May, according to the Cabinet-level Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

"Due to political reasons that have affected the number of mainland tourists visiting Taiwan, the government is prepared for the worst," MAC spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng said when asked how the government viewed tourism trends for the upcoming year.

Citing figures provided by the Interior Ministry's National Immigration Agency, MAC indicated that from May 20 to Dec. 27, a total of 1,246,066 mainland tourists visited Taiwan — a sharp decrease from the close to 2 million visitors for the same period in 2015.

By far the greatest attrition was seen in group tour numbers, down more than 50 percent for the same period. Individual visitors fared better, down 14 percent.

Factoring in the time before the Tsai administration took office, the total number of tourists visiting from China was down 18.5 percent, representing a decrease of close to 600,000 individuals.

"Our welcome extended to mainland tourists remains unchanged," Chiu said, adding that Taiwan was making efforts to improve the quality and safety of tourism services.

Chiu also said the government was looking into ways to boost domestic tourism to offset the losses. The government has already streamlined tourist visa entry requirements for Southeast Asian citizens via the Travel Authorization Certificate (TAC) scheme.

TACs entitle holders to stay in Taiwan for up to 30 days and allow for multiple re-entry over its 90-day validity period.

However, some tour operators have called on the government to go further by relaxing existing entry requirements for mainland Chinese tourists or by implementing schemes used in other countries that grant visa-free access after tourists enter via the country's outlying islands.

Chinese officials hosted a tourism forum for eight cities, counties and special municipalities in Taiwan administered by opposition parties last week in Beijing.