Sunday

January, 1, 2017

Last light of 2016

CNA
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
A man and a woman are silhouetted against the last sunset of 2016 at Taipei's Dadaocheng Wharf, Saturday, Dec. 31. The wharf, which was at the heart of Taipei's commercial and trade activities in the early days of the city's development, is now a popular site for ferry rides along the Tamsui River.
