Medical clinics mull fee increase following changes to labor law

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Private medical clinics are mulling an increase to patients' payments as a result of rising costs following the implementation of the five-day workweek.

Tseng Tzu-chan, head of the Taiwan Medical Clinic Association (TMCA), said the five-day workweek stipulated by the revised labor law was adding operational costs — in the form of more overtime pay — to the private clinics offering services during the weekend, according to the Central News Agency.

To cover the extra costs, clinics may have to have patients pay more in registration fees, which are at the clinics' discretion, Tseng reportedly said.

Registration fees requested from patients by clinics usually range from NT$50 to NT$100.

Clinics cannot adjust the patients' copayments set by the National Health Insurance program.

Tseng reportedly disclosed that he had increased the registration fee at his clinic by NT$20 per patient, and that many other clinics were assessing the need to adjust the payments.

Tseng said many clinics in Southern and Central Taiwan had not adjusted their registration fees in a long time, and they are most likely to adjust them now, according to the CNA. Tseng estimated that increases would be at 30 to 50 percent in Taichung City.

The TMCA head also pointed out that the five-day workweek would also affect the clinics' weekend schedules.

He said currently about 80 percent of Taiwan's clinics were open on Saturdays, and about 20 percent on Sundays.

But the five-day workweek may force clinics to close on weekends, Tseng was cited as saying, because doctors who would want to work on Saturdays and Sundays may not have adequate support from nurses and pharmacists.

Chiu Tai-yuan, head of the Taiwan Medical Association (TMA), said he was not sure whether clinics would raise their registration fees to cover the increase in operational expenses, according to the CNA.

Chiu said the medical sector respected the government's policy.

"We're not saying doctors care too much about the (operational) cost. But if you work on holidays and make losses at the end of the day, would you do it?" Chiu was cited as saying.

The TMA head said the current percentage of clinics opening on holidays would not be unchanged, though doctors would try their best to continue providing health care and to let patients know where they could seek medical attention during holidays.

In areas where no clinics are open on weekends, local government-run clinics may have to open to offer services, so prevent patients from making unnecessary visits to hospital's emergency units on holidays, Chiu said.