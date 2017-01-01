First public hearing on pension reform hits snag

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The first public hearing on national pension reform hit a snag Saturday afternoon in Taipei, with various industrial labor unions protesting outside the venue and attendees expressing strong opposition to a spate of reform policies proposed by the government.

The pension reform office under the Cabinet is scheduled to host another three regional pension reform seminars in Central, Southern and Eastern Taiwan on Jan. 7, 8 and 14, respectively, before a national public hearing on Jan. 21 and 22. The hearings are aimed at publicizing reform proposals mapped out by the National Pension Reform Committee under the Presidential Office.

The first hearing, which opened Saturday afternoon in Northern Taiwan at an international convention center of the Transportation Ministry, was met with strong opposition inside and outside the venue.

'False reform!'

Members of a pension reform supervision action alliance set up by the Chinese Federation of Labour and labor unions from various cities and counties lodged protests outside the convention center.

Some protesters clashed with the police while trying to enter the meeting room on the fifth floor of the center. Others tossed eggs and "ghost money," or joss paper, at the building, chanting, "False reform and real struggle!"

Inside the convention hall, the meeting did not proceed smoothly, with representatives from various sectors pounding the tables and angrily expressing their opposition to the government's proposals.

Some meeting participants demanded the presence of Lin Wan-yi — a minister without portfolio in charge of the national pension reform program — at the meeting, but Lin failed to appear.

The hearing's convener, Labor Minister Kuo Fang-yu, adjourned the meeting after learning that protesters were clashing with police outside the meeting room.

Government Proposals

One of the government's key reform proposals is an increase to the insurance premium rate for public sector workers.

Under the plan, the rate for civil servants would be gradually adjusted from the existing range of 12 to 15 percent of their insured monthly pay to a new range of 12 to 18 percent, while the rate for teachers would go up from 8 to 12 percent to a range of 12 to 18 percent. The rate for private sector workers would be raised from 6.5 to 12 percent to 9.5 to 18.5 percent, according to the proposal.

Another government plan is to gradually raise the age of retirement for workers in all sectors to 65 in 2026.

One more key point is setting the maximum salary insurance duration at 25 years, with a corresponding retirement income replacement ratio of 70 percent, compared to a ratio of 60 percent for a duration of 15 years and 65 percent for 20 years.

A Burden on SMEs

In response to the proposals, Ho Yu, an executive director at the Chinese National Federation of Industries, said that hiking the labor insurance premium rate by 0.5 percent per year would incur an additional cost of NT$9.677 billion insurance payment for local enterprises, 96.8 percent of which were small to medium-sized businesses.

"This means local small and medium enterprises will bear a financial burden of up to NT$1.0258 trillion when the labor insurance rate is raised to the maximum of 18.5 percent as set in the proposals. This would deal a great blow to them," Ho said.