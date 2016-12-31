Land values to rise by average of 0.34%: gov't

TAIPEI -- Current land values as assessed by local governments will rise 0.34 percent on average in 2017, the smallest adjustment since 2005, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said Friday.

Among the six special municipalities, New Taipei, Taipei and Taoyuan will lower their current land values slightly by 0.37 percent, 2.43 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung will increase their values slightly by 1.75 percent, 1.3 percent and 0.68 percent, respectively, the ministry said.

Current land values in the other counties and cities will rise no more than 5 percent, except for Penghu and Hsinchu counties, which will increase their land values by 15.56 percent and 14.01 percent, respectively, according to the MOI.

Despite the overall drop, Taipei 101, the landmark skyscraper in the capital's Xinyi District, will remain the country's most valuable real estate, with its current land value reaching NT$1.76 million per square meter, the ministry said.

The current land value is estimated by local governments once a year and is used as the basis on which land value increment taxes — Taiwan's version of the capital gains tax on real estate transactions — are calculated.