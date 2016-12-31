News
12 bullet train stations get wireless charging

CNA
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) has made available a new free cellphone battery-charging service at 12 stations along the high-speed rail line, the company said Thursday.

Passengers who need to charge their smartphones can plug them into sockets installed in the wireless access zones at the 12 stations, according to the company.

They must first download the InforCharge app, which provides integrated wireless charging software before starting the charging process.

In addition, the current free computer and wireless Internet access in the ticketing areas of all the high-speed rail stations will remain in place.

Passengers can use station computers or personal mobile devices to access WiFi, with 110V power outlets and USB jacks available to keep personal devices charged, according to the company.

