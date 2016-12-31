Weather bureau sees warming trend continuing in 2017

TAIPEI -- Taiwan will continue to be in a warm weather pattern in 2017, similar to the one this year, except that the chances of the island encountering a vicious cold snap like the one in January are slight, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast Friday.

This year, the weather features on the island were abundant rain in spring, a relatively dry plum rain season, a late typhoon season, a lot of rain and high temperatures in autumn, and a warm winter, the CWB said in its climate review and outlook for the coming year.

The review noted that the sea ice coverage in the Arctic dropped to a new low this year, a sign that warm air affected that region, which in turn impacted the weather in high-latitude areas, including Russia and Alaska.

With people worrying that another January cold snap will hit Taiwan in 2017, Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), director of the CWB's Weather Forecast Center, said at the bureau's year-end press conference that the chances will be very slim because Taiwan is currently in the "warm zone," with cold air systems passing north of the island.

In January, Taiwan was hit by a record cold snap that brought snow not just to the high mountains but also to lower elevations, where snow is rarely seen.

For the first time in seven years, snow fell on Yangminshan in Taipei, attracting many visitors to the mountain.

At Friday's press conference, Cheng predicted a record high average temperature in Taiwan this year, as the global average temperature in November has been measured at 0.94 degrees Celsius higher than the climatological norm of 14 degrees.

According to CWB data, the average temperature had reached the level of 24.42 degrees in Taiwan as of Dec. 28, higher than the historic high of 24.39 degrees of 1998.

"The chances that the record will be broken this year are very high," the CWB forecast.