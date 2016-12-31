Local shares rebound Friday; index soars over 10% in 2016

TAIPEI -- Shares in Taiwan staged a strong rebound Friday, the last trading day of 2016, after the Executive Yuan proposed a bill to cut the transaction tax on day trading by half in a bid to boost turnover, dealers said.

For the whole of 2016, the local main board rose 915.44 points, or 10.98 percent, largely in reflection of strong foreign institutional buying during the year, the dealers said.

Due to the increase in share prices, market capitalization of the main board as of the end of 2016 rose NT$2.74 trillion from a year earlier, which translated into an average gain of about NT$285,800 (US$8,854) by each of the 9.59 million equity investors in Taiwan for the year.

On Friday, high hopes that the tax cut will encourage more investors to return to the trading floor stirred up buying in the financial sector, securities firms in particular, which could rake in more profit resulting from the higher trading volume, the dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector also moved higher, led by certain Apple concept stocks, while petrochemical stocks made a strong showing on expectations that a deal on a cut in crude oil production that is scheduled to become effective in January will push up crude prices, they said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed up 100.41 points, or 1.10 percent, at 9,253.50, after moving between 9,186.30 and 9,259.09, on turnover of NT$56.18 billion.

The market opened up 0.36 percent on a technical rebound from a slump seen a session earlier, and momentum accelerated after the Executive Yuan announced its transaction tax cut on day trading to 0.15 percent from the current 0.3 percent, pending approval from the Legislative Yuan, the dealers said.

Buying continued, led by the financial sector on the back of the tax cut news, pushing up the weighted index to almost the day's high above the 9,250 point level by the end of the session, they said.

"Today's gains showed that many investors have high expectations about the tax cut, as they rushed to buy into securities stocks," Concord Securities analyst Kerry Huang said.