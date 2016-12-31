Consumer group issues warning over 'helpbuy'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Consumers' Foundation on Friday issued what they called a "timely warning just before the start of the new year's shopping sprees" for consumers to safeguard their rights when shopping online.

Foundation Chairman Alan Yu Lu (陸雲) addressed the growing trend of helpbuy — a slang term referring to having someone, usually in another country, buy a product on one's behalf.

Lu said there was a loophole that helpbuy businesses used to violate the rights of consumers.

Present at the press conference was a consumer, surnamed Huang (黃), who used a Facebook helpbuy page to purchase a Michael Kors watch in the U.S.

Huang claimed that after paying a 30 percent deposit and agreeing on the price of the transaction, the helpbuy shopper demanded more in payment than what they had previously agreed to because the shopper "had to go to many stores to find the watch."

In Huang's case, she ended up paying the extra hundreds of New Taiwan dollars before receiving the watch.

The problem here, however, is that the uncertainty regarding rules regulating helpbuy businesses have "led to a great deal of trouble and losses for consumers," Lu stated.

The Ambiguity of Helpbuy

"The problem (with helpbuy) is that the definition of a helpbuy business is unclear," Lu pointed out, claiming that businesses have taken advantage of supposedly engaging in helpbuy to infringe on the rights of consumers, such as waiving the legally-mandated seven-day return policy that consumers traditionally enjoy for online purchases.