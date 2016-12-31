Answers sought after steel plant disaster

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Eight months after a steel plant in Vietnam owned by Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics (台塑集團) caused one of the worst environmental disasters in the country's history, Taiwanese civic groups demanded answers from the company and the government.

At a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan on Friday, representatives from environmental and human rights groups weighed in on the causes and outcomes of the April disaster, and discussed whether government negligence and legislative loopholes had contributed to the calamity.

The hearing was held by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislators Chen Man-li (陳曼麗) and Wu Kuen-yuh (吳焜裕), who earlier this month invited priests from Vietnam to speak with Taiwanese lawmakers on the matter.

"I would like to apologize to the Vietnamese people because, due to the nature of Taiwanese laws, our government could neither supervise nor punish local companies who brought their businesses as well as disasters to foreign countries," Chen said.

Covenants Watch Organization (人權公約施行監督聯盟) convener Huang Song-lih (黃嵩立) questioned how Taiwan's government plans to prevent such tragedies from occurring again, as its "New Southbound Policy" has been implemented to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries by encouraging local companies to invest in these nations.

"It is fair to say that the reason why many Southeast Asian countries appeal to local companies is because their laws on environmental protection and human rights are relatively easier on businesses than those in Taiwan," said lawyer Chang Yu-yin (張譽尹) of the Environmental Jurists Association.

"Is the government going to sit and watch the people of these countries we are trying to strengthen ties with see their rights infringed upon? Is the government going to allow injustices previously suffered by Taiwan to be imposed on other countries?" Chang said.

Representatives from the Justice Ministry, the State-owned Enterprise Commission, the Investment Commission under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the New Southbound Policy Office and the National Development Council all agreed to "look into the matter" but failed to produce substantial promises.