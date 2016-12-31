Cabinet proposes cut to securities transaction tax

The government has decided to cut the transaction tax starting next year, in a move set to please local stock investors and boost market turnover in 2017.

Minister of Finance Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) said on Friday that Premier Lin Chuan (林全) had approved a plan submitted by the ministry to cut the transaction tax on day trading to 0.15 percent from the current 0.3 percent.

The decision comes at a time when turnover in the local stock market has been on the decline, with many major market players – those who trade equities valued at no less than NT$500 million (US$15.53 million) in a quarter — having been away from the trading floor.

Day trading allows traders to buy first and sell later or sell first and buy later in a single session. Since June 2014, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), the top financial regulator in Taiwan, has expanded the range of day trading at an accelerated pace.

The proposed cut needs approval from the Legislature before it can be written into law.

Since the current session of the Legislative Yuan ended Friday, if the Cabinet wants the new tax bill to become effective ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, lawmakers will have to convene a special session before the next formal session starts after the New Year holiday.

Sheu said that the MOF was planning to insert a motion into the newly proposed tax bill to stipulate that the transaction tax cut would continue for only one year if turnover failed to expand after the tax reduction.

Boosted by the news of the planned cut, the local main board staged a strong rebound Friday, sending the weighted index up 1.10 percent to close at 9,253.50 points.

It seemed that the market had embraced high hopes that the new measure would encourage investors to return to the market, which is expected to energize equity trading in Taiwan.