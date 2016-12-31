In-Cell market share to rise to 29.6% in 2017: analysts

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The share of In-Cell products in the global smartphone display market will expand to 29.6 percent by the end of 2017, market analysts said on Friday.

The recent rapid adoption of In-Cell solutions among panel makers, including Tawian-based FocalTech Systems, is due to the increase in the supply of IC components related to Touch with Display Driver Integration (TDDI), according to WitsView, a division of TrendFroce in Taiwan.

WitsView also forecasts that On-Cell solutions will benefit from the strong demand for AMOLED next year, and their share in the smartphone display market worldwide will grow to 26 percent.

Conversely, the market share figure of the traditional Out-Cell solutions will shrink to 42.8% in 2017 due to competition from the other two touch display technologies, WitsView reported.

"Panel makers highly favor In-Cell products because having touch sensors integrated inside the cell of the LCD panel significantly increases the panel's value," said Boyce Fan, senior research manager of WitsView.

"In-Cell products are complete display solutions for device makers and help reduce the complexity of the smartphone supply chain.

Moreover, In-Cell with TDDI can save costs by making materials such as flexible printed circuit (FPC) substrates redundant. Getting rid of extra materials also allows for a more compact design."

Fan added that while prices of TDDI chips are still quite high, the number of suppliers is increasing and they will help make these IC components less expensive.

Synaptics and FocalTech were the first to develop TDDI chips, and, since then, many Taiwanese IC suppliers have also entered this market.

With additional suppliers, prices of TDDI chips are expected to fall more rapidly in 2017, thereby narrowing the cost gap between In-Cell and Out-Cell, as well as stimulating the general demand for In-Cell solutions.

WitsView estimates that the share of In-Cell plus TDDI solutions in the smartphone display market will double from 6 percent in 2016 to 12 percent in 2017.