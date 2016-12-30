New Year's goal: Government eyes 15% reduction in fatal traffic accidents

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's transport authorities, determined to reduce the number of fatal traffic accidents, have set a new goal of reducing the number of people who die within 30 days of an accident by 15 percent over the next three years.

The objective for 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be to reduce the number of deaths reported within one month of a traffic accident from the current level of nearly 3,000 a year to fewer than 2,500, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said on Thursday.

The goal is to cut the number of deaths by 500, or 15 percent within the next three years, the ministry said. Another goal is to reduce the number of people aged 18-24 killed in traffic accidents from 400 a year at present to under 250 by 2019.

The policy objective of reducing the number of fatal traffic accidents was detailed in a report presented by the MOTC at a Cabinet meeting, during which Premier Lin Chuan (林全) ordered the relevant authorities to reinforce measures directed at curbing drunk driving over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The National Police Agency (NPA) noted that the number of fatalities caused by drunk driving peaks in the December to March period, a time that includes Christmas, New Year and the Lunar New Year, when people celebrate and drink.

In the first 11 months of 2016, 96,676 drunk driving cases were recorded, compared with 100,079 during the same period last year, according to NPA statistics.

There were also a total of 94 traffic accident fatalities related to drunk driving as of November this year, 38 fewer than in the same period last year. The drop has been attributed to the government's "zero-tolerance" policy on drunk driving, under which punishments have increased in severity and advertising campaigns have been launched to increase awareness of the consequence of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The MOTC said in its survey, that drunk driving is identified as the number one antisocial type of driving and as such there is much public support for stricter punishments.