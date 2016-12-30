DPP seeks to shut down opposition party's chatroom chatter

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) condemned the opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) attempts at rumor-spreading, misinformation and speculation via messaging apps on Wednesday.

Five DPP spokespeople took turns addressing five topics that were targeted by the KMT through its misinformation agenda and widely circulated on popular messaging apps such as LINE.

These included issues such as Japanese food imports from radiation-affected regions, slander against President Tsai Ing-wen's government, providing misleading information about the nation's foreign affairs and bad-mouthing the government's handling of party assets.

Huang Di-ying, a lawyer volunteering with the DPP and party spokesman, said the party is liable to bring charges against the KMT within two years, emphasizing that the DPP will continue to collect evidence and file charges when necessary.

"The KMT should not continue to employ new media and hold press conferences to provide untrue and slandering news to start rumors," Huang said, urging the KMT to rely on reliable information and to avoid engaging in "abnormal political party competition."

Another party spokesman, Ruan Jhao-syong, said the KMT had been circulating "abundant untrue and even fabricated information via LINE," when asked whether the opposition party has employed pro-China netizens to troll and spread slandering information, ranging from badmouthing the government's tourism policy efforts to economic revitalization.

The convenience provided by new media should not be abused, he said.

When discussing rumors about Tsai, Spokesman Wang Min-sheng accused the KMT of continuously spreading "irrational statements" and distorting facts to attack the president since the DPP assumed the majority and ruling party.

Spokeswoman Chiu Li-li condemned the KMT's move to host an international press conference on the topic of party assets.

"The KMT has let go approximately NT$60 billion worth of party assets since former chairman Lien Chan was in office," she said. In addition, firms such as the Central Investment Corp. (中投) and Hsinyutai Co. (欣裕台) rounded up party assets to over 100 billion, Chiu added.

"These improperly obtained assets must be returned to the people," Chiu said. "The KMT should promptly resolve to comply with investigations and to create a healthy environment for party politics."