Police arrest 11 suspects for phone fraud

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Police authorities recently arrested 11 suspects as part of a crackdown on a cross-strait telephone fraud ring that targeted victims in mainland China, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has announced.

Police arrested the 11 suspects, including a chief suspect surnamed Wu, in a raid at a townhouse in Taichung earlier this month, the CIB said in a statement. The ring allegedly used the townhouse as the headquarters of its operations.

During the raid, police also confiscated a batch of smartphones, laptops, files with personal information of the mainland Chinese victims and a step-by-step guidebook that teaches members of the ring how to trick victims through the fraud scheme, CIB noted.

The fraud ring, which is comprised mostly of young men in their 20s and 30s, allegedly called the victims in China, impersonating judges, prosecutors or public security division chiefs.

After telling victims that their bank accounts had been targeted by a money-laundering scam, the conmen allegedly asked victims to transfer their deposits to designated "safe accounts."

The fraud scheme had successfully scammed around NT$400,000 from 40 victims, CIB noted.