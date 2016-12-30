|
Taiwan Family alleges police violence
CNA
December 30, 2016, 12:03 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Members of Taiwan Family (下一代幸福聯盟), a civic group that has vocally opposed marriage equality, stage a demonstration outside the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, Thursday, Dec. 29. The group carried posters that alluded to the government's alleged violent handling of people at the Dec. 26 marriage equality protest and went to the prosecutor's office to file a claim against police officers for what they called unjust policing tactics.
