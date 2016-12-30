Property market hits record low: real estate firm

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's real estate market hit a 26-year low in 2016, with a record low 244,000 real estate transactions taking place throughout the year, according to the Chinatrust Real Estate Company.

"This year has been the toughest year for the real estate business," Deputy General-Manager Richard J.T. Liu (劉天仁) of Chinatrust Real Estate Co. said at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The fact that willingness to purchase is also at a 32-quarter low only underscores how 2016 has been the worst year for real estate in 26 years.

A real estate company representative compared the market to a bedridden patient in his presentation.

"Since 2015, the real estate market has been like this," the representative said, while pointing to a picture of a patient in a hospital bed.

The Rebound Point

With a couple of days remaining in the year, Liu expressed optimism that the decline of the real estate market "would come to an end by the latter half of 2017."

Economically speaking, when the bias ratio — a financial ratio that represents the difference between a figure and a moving average — exceeds 30 percent, a correction can be expected to follow, Liu told reporters.

With the number of 2016 transactions at 244,000 units and the moving average for 1991 to 2015 at 365,000 units per year, the bias ratio has reached 33.19 percent and is approaching the rebound point, Liu said.

Optimistic forecasts show the market bottoming out in the latter half of 2017 and making a rebound in 2018, he continued.

The real estate company estimated the number of property transactions for 2017 to be between 249,000 units and 253,000 units.

Other Positive Signs

Other than the bias ratio exceeding 30 percent, Liu named the government's commitment to "rescuing the market" and the potential lowering of taxes on self-occupied housing as two other factors that would improve the real estate market.

"With the government displaying goodwill, the market could change for the better," Liu said.

Even whispers of these new government policies have had a positive effect on players in the real estate market. Chinatrust Real Estate Co. found that there was a 3.9 percent increase in willingness to enter the market among the upper middle class after the government's pledge to stop cracking down on the real estate market.

The deputy general-manager was quick to point to Taichung as the location that would fare better in real estate next year given that, "for the past three consecutive quarters, the city has witnessed increases in willingness to purchase."

Liu attributed the slightly better condition of the Taichung real estate market to Taichung City Mayor Lin Chia-lung's (林佳龍) tax policies.

"Taichung city has a non-self-occupied housing tax of 1.5 percent, which is the lowest in the country," Liu said. The city also has the lowest tax rate for self-occupied housing in the country, at 1.2 percent.

As government officials pledge that they are committed to rescuing the real estate market, people's faith in real estate is slowly being restored.

This slow restoration was apparent in the 1 percent growth in real estate investment from this year's third quarter (at 23.2 percent) to the fourth quarter (at 24.2 percent).