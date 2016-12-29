Three soldiers indicted over dog-killing caught on film

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kaohsiung district prosecutors on Tuesday indicted three soldiers on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act in connection with the brutal killing of a dog in June that sparked a public uproar.

The trio were Chen Yu-tsai (陳祐才), Chang Feng-yu (張峰瑜) and Hu Chia-wei (胡嘉瑋), who serve as military police with the Republic of China Marine Corps' Air Defense Group.

According to an investigation by the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office, Chen allegedly instructed Chang to kill the dog because he did not want to see it again.

Chang and Hu then chained the dog, took it to an embankment and hit it with a wooden club, prosecutors said.

After the animal lost consciousness, Hu pulled it down the embankment, hung it to death and dumped the body into the sea, they said.

The killers even took video of the gruesome killing, according to prosecutors who asked the court to deliver an appropriate penalty.

Under Article 25 of the Animal Protection Act, people found guilty of killing a cat or dog without reason are subject to a prison sentence of up to one year and a fine between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million.