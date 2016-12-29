70% of plastic bags found to carry false labels: consumer group

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Ten out of 14 types of plastic bags sold in grocery stores, convenience stores and shopping centers have been found be carrying false labels marking them as biodegradable and environmentally friendly, the Taipei-based Consumers' Foundation said Wednesday.

The plastic bags in question break into tiny pieces during the natural process of degradation, but are nevertheless promoted as biodegradable, said Ling Young-chien (凌永健), chief inspector of the foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to consumers' rights.

He was announcing the results of the foundation's check on the labeling of plastic bags sold in Taiwan.

For the survey, the foundation purchased 14 different plastic bag products at shopping malls, grocery stores and convenience stores in Hsinchu City, Jubei City in Hsinchu County, and Taichung between March and November. The bags, however, are distributed all over Taiwan.

A mere four of the products were labeled correctly as biodegradable, while the other 10 — accounting for 70 percent of the products checked — were found to break into tiny pieces in the degradation process, despite being described on their labels as biodegradable, Ling said.

He said some of the falsely labeled plastic bags could include materials including corn starch or calcium carbonate, but are still not biodegradable.

"Even with corn starch included, the plastic bags will only break into small pieces after microorganisms eat the starch. They won't biodegrade after being dumped into the ocean," Ling said.

The false labeling violates the Commodity Labeling Act and the 21st article of the Fair Trade Act, which bans enterprises from making or using "false or misleading representations or symbols" on their products or advertising, according to Ling.

He explained that the goal of the foundation's checks on the labeling is not aimed at seeking punishment but at pushing the government to clearly define the meaning of the word "biodegradable" so that consumers can know if they are purchasing genuinely "green" plastic bags.

In response, Yen Rui-hsi (顏瑞錫), a division chief of the Environmental Protection Administration, said only that the wording on labels should be set forth by the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection under the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The Consumers' Foundation advocates a ban against the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags, citing a report released by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation at the World Economic Forum in January that over 95 percent of plastic materials for packing use are used only once before being dumped.

As much as 30 percent of such plastic packing materials are flushed into the ocean, the report said, predicting that the total weight of plastics in the oceans of the world will surpass that of fish by 2050.