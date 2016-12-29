Local gov'ts key to 'New Southbound Policy': Tsai

President Tsai Ing-wen's "New Southbound Policy" was the focus of Wednesday's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) weekly party central meeting.

Tsai, who also serves as DPP chairwoman, said the benefits of the "New Southbound Policy" were not "low-hanging fruit" but required hard work to realize, said DPP spokesman Wang Min-sheng.

However, she also instructed the Executive Yuan to take stock of resources at hand before policy efforts could move on to the next stage.

Minister Without Portfolio John Deng, who serves as chief of the Executive Yuan's trade negotiation office, was invited to report at the DPP's Central Executive Committee meeting on progress to the "New Southbound Policy."

Despite previously saying the platform would be focused on encouraging private enterprises to look toward Southeast Asia, Tsai also expressed hopes of seeing state-run businesses take advantage of the policy.

Individual efforts by small and medium-sized enterprises to operate in Southeast Asia must be coordinated, Tsai said.

Deng noted during his report that some state-run businesses, such as sugar, salt and packaged water manufacturers, are currently discussing collaborative plans.

He also suggested that the government increase funding for the Overseas Credit Guarantee Fund to a total of NT$2 billion, which he said would be a strong indicator of the Tsai administration's willingness to implement the initiative.

Efforts to take stock of resources needed to implement the policy are largely completed, Deng reportedly said during the meeting.

Adding that discussions during the meeting were quite enthusiastic, DPP lawmakers also suggested an increase in the number of diplomatic officials tasked with implementing the policy. Tsai, on the other hand, suggested increasing Taiwan External Trade Development Council staff numbers to help implement the policy platform.

An Opportunity with its Political Risks

"The 'New Southbound Policy' is indeed an opportunity, but it also comes with political risks," Tsai told meeting attendees.

"Entering a new market or region comes with its political risks, therefore (Taiwan) must complete agreements to guarantee investments in each country."

She also said Taiwanese business overseas organizations were critical in carrying out the policy and urged the party to serve as a bridge to promote the platform.

"The biggest mission in the next stage is to show the greatest value of the "New Southbound Policy,'" Tsai said, stressing that most of the public is now aware of the policy. "... (I) hope to have the Executive Yuan take stock of existing resource allocation, including manpower, funds and finances, to consider possible adjustments and move ahead with the policy."

Local governments also serve an important role in implementing the platform, the president said, saying that the central government serves as the navigator, while local governments lead local communities.

Tsai said she hoped DPP-governed counties and cities would be able utilize their local strengths to realize the "New Southbound Policy."