|
International Edition
Friday
December, 30, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Local gov'ts key to 'New Southbound Policy': Tsai
By Stephanie Chao, The China Post
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
President Tsai Ing-wen's "New Southbound Policy" was the focus of Wednesday's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) weekly party central meeting.
Tsai, who also serves as DPP chairwoman, said the benefits of the "New Southbound Policy" were not "low-hanging fruit" but required hard work to realize, said DPP spokesman Wang Min-sheng.
However, she also instructed the Executive Yuan to take stock of resources at hand before policy efforts could move on to the next stage.
Minister Without Portfolio John Deng, who serves as chief of the Executive Yuan's trade negotiation office, was invited to report at the DPP's Central Executive Committee meeting on progress to the "New Southbound Policy."
Despite previously saying the platform would be focused on encouraging private enterprises to look toward Southeast Asia, Tsai also expressed hopes of seeing state-run businesses take advantage of the policy.
Individual efforts by small and medium-sized enterprises to operate in Southeast Asia must be coordinated, Tsai said.
Deng noted during his report that some state-run businesses, such as sugar, salt and packaged water manufacturers, are currently discussing collaborative plans.
He also suggested that the government increase funding for the Overseas Credit Guarantee Fund to a total of NT$2 billion, which he said would be a strong indicator of the Tsai administration's willingness to implement the initiative.
Efforts to take stock of resources needed to implement the policy are largely completed, Deng reportedly said during the meeting.
Adding that discussions during the meeting were quite enthusiastic, DPP lawmakers also suggested an increase in the number of diplomatic officials tasked with implementing the policy. Tsai, on the other hand, suggested increasing Taiwan External Trade Development Council staff numbers to help implement the policy platform.
An Opportunity with its Political Risks
"The 'New Southbound Policy' is indeed an opportunity, but it also comes with political risks," Tsai told meeting attendees.
"Entering a new market or region comes with its political risks, therefore (Taiwan) must complete agreements to guarantee investments in each country."
She also said Taiwanese business overseas organizations were critical in carrying out the policy and urged the party to serve as a bridge to promote the platform.
"The biggest mission in the next stage is to show the greatest value of the "New Southbound Policy,'" Tsai said, stressing that most of the public is now aware of the policy. "... (I) hope to have the Executive Yuan take stock of existing resource allocation, including manpower, funds and finances, to consider possible adjustments and move ahead with the policy."
Local governments also serve an important role in implementing the platform, the president said, saying that the central government serves as the navigator, while local governments lead local communities.
Tsai said she hoped DPP-governed counties and cities would be able utilize their local strengths to realize the "New Southbound Policy."
2 Comments
December 29, 2016 a0936103569@
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mass rally demands marriage equality
2
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
3
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
4
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
5
Taiwanese AI developer Appier raises NT$620 mil.
6
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
7
Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire
8
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
9
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
10
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover
"Tsai said she hoped DPP-governed counties and cities would be able utilize their local strengths to realize the "New Southbound Policy."
Is she widening the divide again? DPP counties will get funding and support, KMT counties will not, and will be castigated for continuing business with China.
Besides, what does local strengths to realize the "New Southbound Policy" mean? Here are my strengths, give me government subsidies, loans and guaranties so I can sell to SBP country.
Government subsidized business? Is that how SBP will be done? I am confused.
Why doesn't Tsai & DPP just come out and say, SBP businesses will not only be supported by the government but will actually be subsidized, while Mainland business will not only be discouraged by the government, but will be hindered and made difficult in every way possible. Isn't this the real SBP, in essence?.