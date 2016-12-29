News
Taiwan Lantern Festival reveals its star attraction

CNA
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The main and handheld lanterns for the official 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival slated to start Feb. 11 in the central-southern county of Yunlin were unveiled in Taipei Wednesday.

Representing the year of the rooster in the Chinese zodiac, the 23-meter-high main lantern is designed in the shape of a phoenix and is decorated with more than 200 crystals, according to the Tourism Bureau.

The bureau said 80,000 handheld lanterns featuring a chicken-egg combination shape will be handed out when the festival takes place from Feb. 11-19.

The festival is expected to attract 10 million visitors and generate NT$8 billion in tourism dollar for the area, according to the bureau.

At the ceremony in Taipei, Yunlin Magistrate Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) expressed a warm welcome for tourists to visit the main lantern zone in front of the Taiwan High Speed Rail Yunlin Station in Huwei Township.

