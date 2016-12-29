|
International Edition
Friday
December, 30, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Taiwan Lantern Festival reveals its star attraction
CNA
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The main and handheld lanterns for the official 2017 Taiwan Lantern Festival slated to start Feb. 11 in the central-southern county of Yunlin were unveiled in Taipei Wednesday.
Representing the year of the rooster in the Chinese zodiac, the 23-meter-high main lantern is designed in the shape of a phoenix and is decorated with more than 200 crystals, according to the Tourism Bureau.
The bureau said 80,000 handheld lanterns featuring a chicken-egg combination shape will be handed out when the festival takes place from Feb. 11-19.
The festival is expected to attract 10 million visitors and generate NT$8 billion in tourism dollar for the area, according to the bureau.
At the ceremony in Taipei, Yunlin Magistrate Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) expressed a warm welcome for tourists to visit the main lantern zone in front of the Taiwan High Speed Rail Yunlin Station in Huwei Township.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mass rally demands marriage equality
2
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
3
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
4
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
5
Taiwanese AI developer Appier raises NT$620 mil.
6
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
7
Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire
8
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
9
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
10
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover