'Most beautiful' train station in Northern Taiwan reopens

By Tammy Liu
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
The China Post and CNA -- Badouzi Station (八斗子車站), located on the border of New Taipei and Keelung, resumed services on Wednesday.

Dubbed the train station with the most beautiful scenery in Northern Taiwan, the station, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean, is an extension of the Haikeguan Station on the 4.7-kilometer Shen'ao Line linking Ruifang (瑞芳), the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology (海科館) and Badouzi.

The first train at the Badouzi station got there at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, after departing from Ruifang at 10:12 a.m., according to the TRA.

During his tenure as legislator, The China Post Chairman and Publisher George Hsieh (謝國樑) worked to promote Taiwan Railways Administration (台鐵) and to reopen the Badouzi Station in order to stimulate tourism growth in the northeast.

It cost NT$10.82 million to reconstruct the platforms and the fences along the line, which is regarded by train aficionados as the one with the most fantastic seascape views.

The 1,000 commemorative ticket sets made available were all sold out, with an outpouring of tourists arriving from other cities to witness the reopening of the station.

