Hualien, Taitung named top spots to catch sunrise

TAIPEI -- The east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung are the two top choices for people seeking to catch the first sunrise of 2016, ezTravel agency said Wednesday.

It said that based on its sales of New Year travel packages, other popular destinations are Longpan in Kenting National Park in southern Taiwan, Alishan in Chiayi County, Erliao in Tainan, and Wuling in Nantou County.

However, the coastal areas in Hualien and Taitung have topped the sales of 2017 sunrise packages so far, the travel agency said.

Travelers seeking to greet the first sunrise on New Year's Day are also buying travel packages for Fushoushan Farm in Taichung, Sandiaojiao in New Taipei, Wei'ao in Yilan County, Zhaori Hot Springs on Green Island, Tongyu Lighthouse on Matsu, and Kuoyeh on Penghu, according to ezTravel.